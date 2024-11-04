11.3.24 Youth Voices on the 2024 Election

Before you vote, take the time to consider the youth perspective! We asked GJ youth members to share their election messages with voters, what issues they want to see addressed, and what their core values are as individuals. We have an obligation to listen to our youth as voters, and be their voice in the electoral process!

Stay tuned for Progress Now’s Disinformation Digest, a segment that ends the spread of disinformation. Hosted by Joe Cardillo.

All of this, our Vaccine Equity segment, and more!

Catch us live on Sundays at 7 PM on KUNM 89.9 FM or KUNM.org!