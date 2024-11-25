11.24.24 Water Planning and Farolitos

This week on GJ!

💧 First, we share our interview with Sara Fox! She discusses one of our state’s largest issues - water conservation and explains how you can become involved.

❄️ After that is our interview with the cast of The Farolitos of Christmas, a play based on the children’s book by, Rudolfo Anaya! Actors Maria Teresa Herrera, DeAnna Gonzalez, and Jesus Banuelos AKA Yasmean La Patrona, give background on their characters, the play's historical context, and what makes this New Mexican play special!

Be sure to catch us live every Sunday @ 7PM!