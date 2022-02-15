Let's Talk long-term solutions to homelessness

Let's Talk New Mexico 2/10 8am: Over 3,000 New Mexicans experience homelessness on any given day, according to a report provided to the US Department Housing and Urban Development. Of those, nearly half have been unhoused for at least a year.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’re looking past the day shelters and soup kitchens to ask how chronic homelessness can be solved in the long term. We’ll be tackling the issue with representatives for city governments, non-profit organizations, and folks who offer trauma-informed care to those who have experienced homelessness first-hand.

Resources:

