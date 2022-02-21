Let's Talk Afro-Chicano Identity

New Mexico’s Chicano and Chicana culture has long been associated with Mexican roots and activists fighting for workers unions and land rights. But Chicanx culture is deeply influenced by African descendants, as are all the countries in the Americas. On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll hear about the rise of Afro-Chicano and Afro-Chicana identity, and how some New Mexicans use the term to honor their diverse mixed roots. And we want to hear from you. Do you identify as Afro-Chicano, Afro-Chicana or Afro-Chinanx? Why or why not? How do you honor your mixed identity? What needs to happen to recognize the diversity of New Mexicans? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live, Thursday morning at 8 on KUNM at (505) 277-5866

Guests:

Jasmine Sena y Cuffee, poet, performer and activist

Dr. Doris Careaga Coleman, Assistant Professor of Chicano and Chicana studies at University of New Mexico

Nikki Archuleta, founder of Black Lives Matter Albuquerque

Anele Careaga Coleman, performer and student