Let's Talk New Mexican identity

Let’s Talk New Mexico 03/31 8am: New Mexican identity has long been associated with Mexican roots and Chicano activists fighting for workers and land rights. But New Mexican culture is deeply influenced by African descendants, as are all the countries in the Americas. On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll hear about the contributions of Black and Afro-Mexican people in New Mexico. And we want to hear from you. How do you honor your mixed identity? What needs to happen to recognize the diversity of New Mexicans? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live, Thursday morning at 8 on KUNM at (505) 277-5866.

Guests:

Dr. Irene Vasquez, Chair of Chicano and Chicana studies at the University of New Mexico

Dr. Estevan Rael-Galvez, Executive Director of Native Bound-Unbound, Archive of the Indigenous Enslaved

Dr. Doris Careaga Coleman, Assistant Professor of Chicano and Chicana studies at the University of New Mexico

Anele Careaga Coleman, performer and student