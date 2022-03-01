© 2022 KUNM
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's Talk teacher burnout

Published March 1, 2022 at 6:03 PM MST
Substitute teacher and New Mexico Army National Guard specialist Michael Stockwell takes a geology assignment from Lilli Terrazas, 15, at Alamogordo High School, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Alamogordo, N.M. Dozens of National Guard Army and Air Force troops in New Mexico have been stepping in for an emergency unlike others they have responded to before: the shortage of teachers and school staff members that have tested the ability of schools nationwide to continue operating during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

Let’s Talk New Mexico 3/3 8am: Education has been hit hard the past few years by the pandemic. Public schools are encountering mass resignations and shortages, leaving fewer people to take on more responsibilities than ever.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’re talking about teacher burnout. And we want to hear from you! Are you a teacher experiencing burnout and looking to leave your job? Are you a parent who’s worried about the future of your child’s education? Email letstalk@kunm.org or call in live during the show, (505)277-5866 – Thursday morning at 8 on 89.9 KUNM.

Guests:

  • Billie Helean, President of Rio Rancho School Employees Union, first grade teacher
  • Hilario “Larry” Chavez, Superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools 
  • Simona Muniz, Albuquerque Public School teacher 
  • Gwen Perea Warniment, deputy cabinet secretary New Mexico Public Education Department

Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
