Let's Talk about the special legislative session and ethics in the Roundhouse

Let’s Talk New Mexico 4/7 8am: In mid-March Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a special legislative session for early April with two main goals: to offer financial relief to New Mexicans in the face of the highest inflation we’ve experienced in decades, and to revisit the vetoed junior appropriations bill that passed the regular session unanimously to give about $50 million to legislators to allocate to smaller project within their districts. Among the governor’s reasons for the veto was a lack of transparency around which particular legislators asked for money for which projects. While economic ethics are at the forefront of the special session, allegations of inappropriate behavior have swirled in the background.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll dig into the junior appropriations bill, how to fix it for the sake of transparency, and the ethical considerations when it comes to spending the peoples’ money. We’ll also talk over culture in the legislature and the multiple allegations of untoward behavior by lawmakers like thwarting election opponents (within the rules) and sexual harassment allegations.

