Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's Talk about teens aging out of the foster care system

Published May 2, 2022 at 5:14 PM MDT
pxhere CC0 Public Domain
Let’s Talk New Mexico 5/5 8am: Being a teen in foster care can be complex. Imagine being taken from home, yearning to belong, or even lacking support when it comes to mental health. For most young adults, turning 18 means new opportunities and experiences. But for kids aging out of the foster care system, coming of age comes with stress and uncertainty of what comes next.

On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll be taking a look at how our foster care system is structured, what reforms are needed in order to ensure kids are safe while in foster care, and what tools need to be implemented to ensure these young adults are set up for success. And we want to hear from you! Have you been a kid in foster care, or, did you age out of the system? Are you a foster parent? What gaps are you seeing in the system that need addressing? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live during the show.

GUESTS:

ADDITIONAL READING/RESOURCES:
Study looks at needs for the young and homeless - Albuquerque Journal

Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
