Let's Talk waiving behavioral health copays in New Mexico

Let’s Talk New Mexico 5/12, 8 a.m.: While you may have heard that the state did away with out-of-pocket costs for behavioral health care this year, the new law doesn’t apply to most insurance plans New Mexicans have.

This week on Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss why that is, and help clarify who and what is covered under this new policy, and why waiving these kinds of copays is so important. We’ll also hear about how employers not subject to the law are working to support employee mental health.

