© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
FINALLetsTalkButton.jpg
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's Talk waiving behavioral health copays in New Mexico

Published May 10, 2022 at 2:27 PM MDT
Mental Health Insurance Bill
Nash Jones
/
KUNM

Let’s Talk New Mexico 5/12, 8 a.m.: While you may have heard that the state did away with out-of-pocket costs for behavioral health care this year, the new law doesn’t apply to most insurance plans New Mexicans have.

This week on Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss why that is, and help clarify who and what is covered under this new policy, and why waiving these kinds of copays is so important. We’ll also hear about how employers not subject to the law are working to support employee mental health.

We want to hear from you! Send questions or comments to LetsTalk@KUNM.org, tweet with #LetsTalkNM, or call-in live Thursday morning from 8-9 a.m. at 505-277-5866.

GUESTS:

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Let's Talk New Mexico
Stay Connected
Nash Jones
Nash Jones (they/them) is a general assignment reporter in the KUNM newsroom and the local host of NPR's All Things Considered (weekdays, 5-7 p.m.). You can reach them at nashjones@kunm.org or on Twitter @nashjonesradio.
See stories by Nash Jones