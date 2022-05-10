Let's Talk waiving behavioral health copays in New Mexico
Let’s Talk New Mexico 5/12, 8 a.m.: While you may have heard that the state did away with out-of-pocket costs for behavioral health care this year, the new law doesn’t apply to most insurance plans New Mexicans have.
This week on Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss why that is, and help clarify who and what is covered under this new policy, and why waiving these kinds of copays is so important. We’ll also hear about how employers not subject to the law are working to support employee mental health.
GUESTS:
- Julie Weinberg, Director of Life and Health Products Division, Office of Superintendent of Insurance
- Arlaina Ash, insured New Mexico resident accessing behavioral healthcare and trained peer specialist
- Alex Ross-Reed, Executive Director, Health Equity Alliance for LGBTQ+ New Mexicans (HEAL+ NM)
- Mark Saiz, Insurance & Benefits Manager, City of Albuquerque
ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:
- SB 317, "no behavioral health cost sharing," bill language
- KUNM story: Behavioral health copays waived for only fraction of New Mexicans
- State bulletin 2021-009 notifying insurers of the new law's requirements, June 2021
- Clarification of eligibility for behavioral health cost-sharing, Office of the Superintendent of Insurance
- OSI Consumer advisory/FAQ on the new law waiving cost sharing for behavioral health
- The Interagency Benefits Advisory Council (IBAC) members
- Consumer complaint form, Office of the Superintendent of Insurance. From OSI: "If an insurance carrier fails to comply with the requirements of SB 317 and the resulting state laws, other than plans through state government (RMD, NMPSIA, NMRHCA or APS), a complaint may be filed with the OSI."