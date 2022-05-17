© 2022 KUNM
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's Talk forest management

Published May 17, 2022 at 5:22 PM MDT
Photo by Tom Cherry
@pannationalguard via Flickr
Prescribed burns are a commonly used land management technique that reduces the amount of combustible material (leaf litter and dead grass naturally occurring in the natural landscape) and performed only when conditions such as humidity, wind, and temperature are ideal for managing fires and not conducted unless all required weather conditions are met.

Let’s Talk New Mexico 5/19, 8 a.m.: New Mexico is in the middle of one of its most devastating fire seasons to date, with the largest wildfire in the state’s history scorching hundreds of thousands of acres of land.

This week on Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss year-round forest management practices designed to stop fires like these from happening, a controversial planned burn that became the Hermits Peak Fire, and the evolving role of firefighting in the U.S.

We want to hear from you! Send questions or comments to LetsTalk@KUNM.org, tweet with #LetsTalkNM, or call-in live Thursday morning from 8-9 a.m. at 505-277-5866.

Let's Talk New Mexico Wildfireforest managementU.S. Forest Service
