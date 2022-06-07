Let's Talk long COVID-19

Let’s Talk New Mexico 6/9, 8am: Across the country nearly 50 million people infected with the coronavirus are still coping weeks and months later with an array of symptoms. They’re struggling to take care of themselves, their families and to return to work, and desperately seeking medical answers. Research by the CDC indicates that 1 in 5 adult COVID survivors may develop Long COVID. These health problems can affect many different organ systems, including the heart, lungs and kidneys. There can also be issues in blood circulation, the musculoskeletal system and the endocrine system. Long haulers may also experience gastrointestinal conditions, neurological problems and psychiatric symptoms.

These issues are impacting families, communities and workplaces with one estimate that Long COVID could account for 15% of unfilled jobs across the country.

This week on Let’s Talk New Mexico we’re talking Long COVID with several people who are survivors, as well as health care officials about what kinds of treatments are available and how doctors can learn to spot the symptoms in their patients. And we want to hear from you. Are you suffering from lingering effects of COVID? What impact has Long COVID had on you or loved ones? What has been your experience seeking treatment? How has this affected your ability to work?

Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live during the show at 505-277-5866.