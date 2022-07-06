Let's Talk what's next after Roe v. Wade
Let’s Talk New Mexico 7/7 8am: New Mexico was already seeing more people seeking abortion care before the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court. Those inflows are increasing as more states limit or outlaw abortion and the governor signed an order to protect people seeking or providing abortions here. And at least two providers from other states are relocating operations here.
On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’re looking at what’s next after this ruling and we want to hear from you. What concerns or questions do you have about the role of New Mexico in a post-Roe world? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live during the show at (505) 277-5866.
GUESTS:
- Nadia Cabrera-Mazzeo, staff attorney, ACLU-New Mexico
- State Sen. Linda Lopez, D-Bernalillo, Majority Whip
- Adrienne Mansanares, CEO, Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains
- Dr. Corrine Sanchez, executive director, Tewa Women United
- Joan LaMunyon Sanford, executive director, New Mexico Religious Coalition For Reproductive Choice
- Dr. Amber Truehart, clinical director, University of New Mexico Center for Reproductive Health
ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:
- Poll: Majorities oppose Supreme Court's abortion ruling and worry about other rights - NPR
- How Americans Really Feel About Abortion: The Sometimes Surprising Poll Results As Supreme Court Overturns Roe V. Wade - Forbes
- At a New Mexico abortion clinic, calls flood in from Texas and wait time for appointments grows - Texas Tribune
- AP-NORC poll details rift between lay Catholics and bishops - Associated Press
- After losing battle to preserve Roe v. Wade, Mississippi’s last abortion clinic is moving to NM - Texas Tribune
- Statement on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Decision - Rev. John C. Wester, Archbishop of Santa Fe
- Mexico’s abortion access serves as vital example to U.S., state lawmakers say - Colorado Newsline
- Infertility Patients and Doctors Fear Abortion Bans Could Restrict I.V.F. - New York Times
- Virtual townhall on reproductive rights - Jul 12, 2022 - ACLU-New Mexico
- A Texas abortion clinic is moving to New Mexico - Jezebel
- After losing battle to preserve Roe v. Wade, Mississippi’s last abortion clinic is moving to New Mexico - Texas Tribune