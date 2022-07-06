© 2022 KUNM
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's Talk what's next after Roe v. Wade

Published July 6, 2022 at 2:22 PM MDT
Let’s Talk New Mexico 7/7 8am: New Mexico was already seeing more people seeking abortion care before the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court. Those inflows are increasing as more states limit or outlaw abortion and the governor signed an order to protect people seeking or providing abortions here. And at least two providers from other states are relocating operations here.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’re looking at what’s next after this ruling and we want to hear from you. What concerns or questions do you have about the role of New Mexico in a post-Roe world? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live during the show at (505) 277-5866.

GUESTS:

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Let's Talk New Mexico
