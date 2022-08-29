© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
FINALLetsTalkButton.jpg
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let’s Talk pedestrian safety in New Mexico

Published August 29, 2022 at 1:11 PM MDT
Crosswalk sign button
Nash Jones
/
KUNM

Let's Talk NM, 9/1 8a: A recent study ranked New Mexico as the most deadly state in the nation to be a pedestrian. Albuquerque came in second for the number of walkers killed per capita on the metro area's roadways. On this week's Let’s Talk New Mexico on Thursday, Sept. 1, we’ll take a look at why it’s so dangerous to commute by foot and by bike in our state.

We'll dig into a new safety study on a particularly dangerous stretch of road in Albuquerque, where the city says nearly 90% of residents drive as their primary means of getting around.

We'll look at how road design is at the core of creating safe streets for those not using a vehicle, and how the state is working to improve the walkability of smaller and more rural communities across New Mexico, as well.

We want to hear from you. Do you feel safe commuting on foot or by bike in New Mexico? Is there something about your neighborhood's design that makes it feel safer or less safe to walk around? What would help you feel confident moving around your community without a car?

Call in live during the show from 8-9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at 505-277-5866. You can also email the show ahead of time or during the broadcast at LetsTalk@KUNM.org or Tweet to us using #LetsTalkNM.

GUESTS:

RESOURCES:

Tags

Let's Talk New Mexico road safetypedestrian safetypedestrian fatalitiesNew Mexico Department of TransportationVision ZeroCoal Ave.Lead Ave.Car CrashSmart Growth AmericaMid-Region Council Of Governments
Stay Connected
Nash Jones
Nash Jones (they/them) is a general assignment reporter in the KUNM newsroom and the local host of NPR's All Things Considered (weekdays, 5-7 p.m.). You can reach them at nashjones@kunm.org or on Twitter @nashjonesradio.
See stories by Nash Jones
Related Content
Load More