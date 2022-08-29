Let’s Talk pedestrian safety in New Mexico

Let's Talk NM, 9/1 8a: A recent study ranked New Mexico as the most deadly state in the nation to be a pedestrian. Albuquerque came in second for the number of walkers killed per capita on the metro area's roadways. On this week's Let’s Talk New Mexico on Thursday, Sept. 1, we’ll take a look at why it’s so dangerous to commute by foot and by bike in our state.

We'll dig into a new safety study on a particularly dangerous stretch of road in Albuquerque, where the city says nearly 90% of residents drive as their primary means of getting around.

We'll look at how road design is at the core of creating safe streets for those not using a vehicle, and how the state is working to improve the walkability of smaller and more rural communities across New Mexico, as well.

We want to hear from you. Do you feel safe commuting on foot or by bike in New Mexico? Is there something about your neighborhood's design that makes it feel safer or less safe to walk around? What would help you feel confident moving around your community without a car?

Nadine Marquez, resident on Coal Avenue in Albuquerque

Willy Simon, transportation planner at the Mid-Region Council of Governments

Dan Majewski, urban design consultant

Steve Davis, assistant vice president for transportation strategy at Smart Growth America

Shannon Glendenning, programs unit supervisor for the Multimodal Planning and Programs Bureau at the New Mexico Department of Transportation

