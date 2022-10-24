© 2022 KUNM
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's Talk about tales of the supernatural

Published October 24, 2022 at 10:58 AM MDT
Let's Talk New Mexico, 10/27, 8a: It’s the season of chilling stories, midnight monsters and ghostly emanations, and we are here for it. On this episode of Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll be looking into why ghost stories are so popular no matter the time of year, and how they can encourage us to learn more about our state, our culture and our own family.

And we want to hear YOUR stories as well- have you encountered a spooky interloper? An experience you just can’t explain? Are you troubled by strange noises in the middle of the night? We want to talk to you, so email us at letstalk@kunm.org, or call in live during the show on Thursday, October 27th, starting at 8am. We’re ready to believe you.

