Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about the 2022 election

Published November 9, 2022 at 5:56 PM MST
Let’s Talk New Mexico, 11/10 8a: Voting for the 2022 midterms is over and most of the races are decided. What were you watching in this election? Were you surprised by the outcomes? This week on Let’s Talk New Mexico, we gather a group of journalists to discuss how it all went down and what it means for the next two years in New Mexico as we look ahead to the 2024 election.

What questions or comments do you have about the midterms? Did you vote? Why or why not? Which issues drove you to the polls? What are your hopes from our elected officials in the future? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live, Thursday morning at 8 on KUNM.

GUESTS:

Megan Kamerick
Megan has been a journalist for 25 years and worked at business weeklies in San Antonio, New Orleans and Albuquerque. She first came to KUNM as a phone volunteer on the pledge drive in 2005. That led to volunteering on Women’s Focus, Weekend Edition and the Global Music Show. She was then hired as Morning Edition host in 2015, then the All Things Considered host in 2018. Megan was hired as News Director in 2021.
