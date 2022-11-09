Let's talk about the 2022 election
Let’s Talk New Mexico, 11/10 8a: Voting for the 2022 midterms is over and most of the races are decided. What were you watching in this election? Were you surprised by the outcomes? This week on Let’s Talk New Mexico, we gather a group of journalists to discuss how it all went down and what it means for the next two years in New Mexico as we look ahead to the 2024 election.
What questions or comments do you have about the midterms? Did you vote? Why or why not? Which issues drove you to the polls? What are your hopes from our elected officials in the future? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live, Thursday morning at 8 on KUNM.
GUESTS:
- Dan Boyd, reporter, Albuquerque Journal
- Algernon D’Amassa, executive editor, Deming Headlight
- Marisa DeMarco, executive editor, Source New Mexico
- Alice Fordham, reporter, KUNM
- Julia Goldberg, senior correspondent, Santa Fe Reporter
FURTHER READING:
- Voters Cite Abortion, Democracy Concerns at Santa Fe Polls - Santa Fe Reporter
- Protecting the Vote: A Q & A with Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver - Santa Fe Reporter
- Spreading the Word: Election officials double down on efforts to counter voting misinformation as Nov. 8 election draws near - Santa Fe Reporter