Let's Talk how to use new education dollars

Let’s Talk New Mexico 11/17 8am: On this week’s show we look at what happens next now that voters approved a constitutional amendment to funnel more money from the Land Grant Permanent Fund into early childhood education and public schools.

The Permanent Fund is valued at around $21.6 billion , but that will fluctuate over the years based on the size of the trust funds, which is dictated by investment returns and income from state trust lands.

The amendment increases the distributions from the fund by 1.25%, of which 60% would go towards early childhood education and the rest would be distributed to public schools. Supporters have been pushing for this move for years, arguing that investments in children early on will yield cost savings in the long run, which is a point supported by numerous researchers and economists .