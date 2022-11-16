© 2022 KUNM
Let's Talk how to use new education dollars

Published November 16, 2022 at 1:45 PM MST
The passage of a constitutional amendment by voters promises to bring tens of millions of dollars to early childhood education and public schools
kalhh
/
Pixabay

Let’s Talk New Mexico 11/17 8am: On this week’s show we look at what happens next now that voters approved a constitutional amendment to funnel more money from the Land Grant Permanent Fund into early childhood education and public schools.

The Permanent Fund is valued at around $21.6 billion, but that will fluctuate over the years based on the size of the trust funds, which is dictated by investment returns and income from state trust lands.

The amendment increases the distributions from the fund by 1.25%, of which 60% would go towards early childhood education and the rest would be distributed to public schools. Supporters have been pushing for this move for years, arguing that investments in children early on will yield cost savings in the long run, which is a point supported by numerous researchers and economists.

But opponents have argued the amendment could hurt overall returns from the trust fund and they have criticized the lack of specific plans for the money. What questions do you have about this money? What do you think it should be used for? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live during the show to (505) 277-5866.

