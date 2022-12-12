Let's Talk about the Indian Child Welfare Act

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 12/15, 8a: Approximately 80% of Native American families on reservations had at least one child in foster care, prior to the creation of the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) in 1978. Native children were routinely removed from their families and tribes by adoption agencies and placed in non-Native homes where they would be denied access to cultural customs. ICWA is intended to “protect the best interests of Indian children and to promote the stability and security of Indian tribes and families.”

In March , Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into legislation the Indian Family Protect Act in New Mexico that will further reinforce laws made in ICWA, that will keep Native children in the state with their primary Native families.

In recent years, individual parties and states like Texas, Indiana, and Louisiana are bringing cases to the U.S. Supreme Court to challenge and even dismantle ICWA. Some are calling the current one before the court, Brackeen v. Haaland, the most significant challenge the law has faced.

On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll be taking a closer look at the Indian Child Welfare Act. If ICWA is deemed unconstitutional, how will this rule impact tribal sovereignty and tribal-owned energy companies, gaming establishments and lands? How will this potential overturn of ICWA affect New Mexico Native children in foster care? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live during the show.

GUESTS:

TBD

ADDITIONAL READING:

New Mexico Indian Family Protection Act - New Mexico Indian Family Protection

The Indian Child Welfare Act must remain intact - The Ticker

Governor signs historic legislation providing protection for Native American children and families - New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD)

The platinum standard of the Indian Child Welfare Act - Source NM