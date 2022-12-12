© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
FINALLetsTalkButton.jpg
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's Talk about the Indian Child Welfare Act

By Jeanette DeDios
Published December 12, 2022 at 5:38 PM MST
Native American Children.jpg
SOULBIRD RSS
/
Flickr
Native American children dressed in traditional attire.

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 12/15, 8a: Approximately 80% of Native American families on reservations had at least one child in foster care, prior to the creation of the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) in 1978. Native children were routinely removed from their families and tribes by adoption agencies and placed in non-Native homes where they would be denied access to cultural customs. ICWA is intended to “protect the best interests of Indian children and to promote the stability and security of Indian tribes and families.”

In March, Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into legislation the Indian Family Protect Act in New Mexico that will further reinforce laws made in ICWA, that will keep Native children in the state with their primary Native families.

In recent years, individual parties and states like Texas, Indiana, and Louisiana are bringing cases to the U.S. Supreme Court to challenge and even dismantle ICWA. Some are calling the current one before the court, Brackeen v. Haaland, the most significant challenge the law has faced.

On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll be taking a closer look at the Indian Child Welfare Act. If ICWA is deemed unconstitutional, how will this rule impact tribal sovereignty and tribal-owned energy companies, gaming establishments and lands? How will this potential overturn of ICWA affect New Mexico Native children in foster care? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live during the show.

GUESTS:
TBD

ADDITIONAL READING:
New Mexico Indian Family Protection Act- New Mexico Indian Family Protection
The Indian Child Welfare Act must remain intact- The Ticker
Governor signs historic legislation providing protection for Native American children and families- New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD)
The platinum standard of the Indian Child Welfare Act- Source NM

ADDITIONAL LISTENING:
The Fate of ICWA- Native American Calling
The Indian Child Welfare Act is before the Supreme Court. What is it?- 1A

Let's Talk New Mexico
Stay Connected
Jeanette DeDios
Jeanette DeDios is from the Jicarilla Apache and Diné Nations and grew up in Albuquerque, NM. She recently graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2022 where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism, English and Film. She’s currently a part of the Local News Fund Fellowship where she will be working with KUNM-FM and NMPBS during her 9-month fellowship where she will gain hands-on newsroom experience. Jeanette can be contacted at jeanettededios@kunm.org or via Twitter @JeanetteDeDios.
See stories by Jeanette DeDios
Related Content
Load More