Let's Talk about wolves in the West

Let's Talk New Mexico, 02/23 8a: Viewed by most as a cultural centerpiece of the Southwest, Mexican gray wolves were almost hunted to extinction by the end of the 20th century.

Now, numbers are slowly growing under the watchful eye of the federal government and environmental groups.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’re going to dive head-first into why wolves almost disappeared from our ecosystems, and explore the lingering conflicts between the agriculture industries and environmentalists that pose the question: should wolves be brought back to our wilderness?

Do you or someone you know raise cattle in Southern New Mexico? Have you lost livestock to wolves? Do you see wolves as an important part of a healthy ecosystem?

Share ideas of how to navigate the needs of agriculture while working toward ecological balance by emailing letstalk@kunm.org or by calling in live during the show.

