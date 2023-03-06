Let's talk about medical aid in dying

Let’s Talk New Mexico 3/9 8am: Medical aid in dying has been legal in New Mexico since 2021. Since then, experts estimate more than 200 terminally ill New Mexicans have ended their lives. First, they waited the mandatory 48 hours before filling a prescription, then they drank a prescribed medication, and soon after drifted off to sleep before their bodies shut down.

The law hasn’t been without controversy and certainly wasn’t adopted without debate that is still ongoing in the Roundhouse and the court house. Some doctors’ groups and politicians are arguing for offering ethical exemptions for practitioners with moral objections.

On this week’s episode we’ll discuss medical aid in dying with lawmakers, advocates for end of life options and those who want doctors to have freedom to abstain from helping patients terminate their lives and we’d like to hear from you. Would you support friends or family who want to end their suffering from a terminal illness? Do you think doctors should have to explain end-of-life options to patients? Have you thought about what you would want if faced with a terminal illness? Email letstalk@kunm.org or call in live during the show.

GUESTS:



RELATED READING:

A look at End of Life Options law after first year, Las Cruces Bulletin

Christian doctors sue over New Mexico’s End-of-Life Options Act saying it violates First Amendment rights, Albuquerque Journal

One sister died in pain. The other passed away peacefully. A look at the rising use of New Mexico’s medical aid-in-dying law. Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: NM’s hard-fought aid-in-dying law should remain as is, Albuquerque Journal