Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk transparency and the legislature

By Megan Kamerick
Published April 18, 2023 at 6:43 PM MDT
Let’s Talk New Mexico 4/20 8am: The 2023 legislative session is in the rearview mirror, but soon interim committee hearings will start up around the state in preparation for the 2024 session which begins next January. In this week’s show, we will talk about transparency, including several bills aimed at increasing transparency in government that recently succeeded or failed. We will also talk about the budget process and how it works, and how transparent it is – or is not. As the state continues to see record revenues, knowing how our money is spent is everybody’s business.

Do you have questions about transparency and the legislature? Do you feel like the public has adequate access to lawmakers? Are lawmakers living up to their obligations when it comes to getting the peoples’ work done fairly and in the open? What would you like to know about the budget process and how it works? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live Thursday from 8 to 9am at 505-277-5866.

GUESTS:

Megan Kamerick
Megan has been a journalist for 25 years and worked at business weeklies in San Antonio, New Orleans and Albuquerque. She first came to KUNM as a phone volunteer on the pledge drive in 2005. That led to volunteering on Women’s Focus, Weekend Edition and the Global Music Show. She was then hired as Morning Edition host in 2015, then the All Things Considered host in 2018. Megan was hired as News Director in 2021.
