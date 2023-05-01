Let's talk about improving our foster care system

Let's Talk New Mexico 5/4/23: Last week on Let’s Talk New Mexico we discussed our state’s troubled foster care system. After many listener calls and emails and many new questions, we’ve decided to continue the conversation this week – focusing on solutions.

Three years ago, the state settled the Kevin S. lawsuit where they promised to meet targets to implement a trauma-responsive system of care, start placing foster youth in appropriate housing arrangements, expand upon the Indian Child Welfare Act, and expand capacity to provide community-based mental and behavioral health services. However, even with deadlines extended during the pandemic the state had only met 11 of its 49 targets as of mid 2021.

On this week’s show we’ll hear from advocates, law makers, and those who have been impacted by the foster care system about how the state should move forward to improve the system. We’ll take a closer look at expanding housing, family interventions, and ways to improve mental health services. Were you a foster kid or foster family with ideas to improve the system? Share your experience by emailing letstalk@kunm.org or call in live during the show at 505-277-5866.

