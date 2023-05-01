© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
FINALLetsTalkButton.jpg
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about improving our foster care system

By Taylor Velazquez
Published May 1, 2023 at 1:14 PM MDT
mother-child-take-in-the-hand-wallpaper-preview.jpg
peakpx
/
peakpx.com

Let's Talk New Mexico 5/4/23: Last week on Let’s Talk New Mexico we discussed our state’s troubled foster care system. After many listener calls and emails and many new questions, we’ve decided to continue the conversation this week – focusing on solutions.

Three years ago, the state settled the Kevin S. lawsuit where they promised to meet targets to implement a trauma-responsive system of care, start placing foster youth in appropriate housing arrangements, expand upon the Indian Child Welfare Act, and expand capacity to provide community-based mental and behavioral health services. However, even with deadlines extended during the pandemic the state had only met 11 of its 49 targets as of mid 2021.

On this week’s show we’ll hear from advocates, law makers, and those who have been impacted by the foster care system about how the state should move forward to improve the system. We’ll take a closer look at expanding housing, family interventions, and ways to improve mental health services. Were you a foster kid or foster family with ideas to improve the system? Share your experience by emailing letstalk@kunm.org or call in live during the show at 505-277-5866.

Related Reading:

Tags
Let's Talk New Mexico Let's Talk New MexicoFoster Carechild wellbeing
Stay Connected
Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
See stories by Taylor Velazquez
Related Content
  • child holding a teddy bear by Nenad Stojkovic via flickr, CC BY 2.0.jpg
    News
    Let's talk about our troubled foster care system
    Taylor Velazquez
    Let's Talk New Mexico, 4/27/23: Three years ago, the state promised to stop housing foster youth in offices and youth shelters that don't have the necessary mental healthcare resources. However, a recent reporting series found that these practices are still going on amongst many other challenges. , we’ll take a look at the current standing of our child welfare system and what it will take to ensure foster youth are finding supportive placements, while working to comply with the Kevin S. lawsuit.
  • girl with suitcase_pxhere_CC0PublicDomain.jpg
    News
    Let's Talk about teens aging out of the foster care system
    Taylor Velazquez
    Let’s Talk New Mexico 5/5 8am: Being a teen in foster care can be complex. Imagine being taken from home, yearning to belong, or even lacking support when it comes to mental health. For most young adults, turning 18 means new opportunities and experiences. But for kids aging out of the foster care system, coming of age comes with stress and uncertainty of what comes next.
Load More