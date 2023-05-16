© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
FINALLetsTalkButton.jpg
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about farming and climate change

By Kaveh Mowahed
Published May 16, 2023 at 6:21 PM MDT
Planting kale at Red Willow Farm at Taos Pueblo via Alice Fordham.jpeg
Alice Fordham
/
KUNM
Planting kale at Red Willow Farm at Taos Pueblo

Let’s Talk New Mexico 5/18 8am: There are many threats to farming in our state but one unavoidable peril is the changing climate. Our warming atmosphere is giving us stronger storms, hotter summers and winters with an unpredictable snowpack that is shifting growing seasons and putting water supplies at risk. You may have noticed changes in your home garden, while farmers across the state are adapting to protect their livelihoods, generations-old lifeways, and our food supply.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll talk about farming and climate change. What could this mean for farmers of traditional crops like chile in the arid southern parts of our state? Are there technologies that could help mitigate the dangers of unpredictable water supplies or erratic weather? Do you have ideas to help adapt farming to climate change? Email LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live during the show.

Guests:

Let's Talk New Mexico
Stay Connected
Kaveh Mowahed
Kaveh Mowahed is a reporter with KUNM who follows government, public health and housing. Send story ideas to kaveh@kunm.org.
See stories by Kaveh Mowahed
Related Content
  • Acequias_ArcieChapa.jpeg
    News
    Let's talk about acequias
    Jeanette DeDios
    Acequias were created and maintained by Native Americans before the Spanish settlers arrived. Centuries later, acequias remain a common conveyance for water all around our state in the face of an unpredictable climate and constant water rights battles. On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll highlight a new film showing how climate change is impacting the health of our acequias and agriculture, and, we'll check in with acequia users and legal experts. Should we be doing more to protect acequias?
  • Dry Rio Grande by Diana Cervantes via Source NM.jpg
    News
    Let's talk about the imperiled Rio Grande
    Kaveh Mowahed
    People have called the Rio Grande a main artery, delivering life-giving water to and through our arid state. But year-after-year we see the river continuing to dry – and the ecosystems, communities, and industries that depend upon it are drying up too. On the next “Let’s Talk New Mexico” we’ll discuss the poor health of the Rio Grande and what’s at stake as it shrinks.
Load More