Let's talk about farming and climate change

Let’s Talk New Mexico 5/18 8am: There are many threats to farming in our state but one unavoidable peril is the changing climate. Our warming atmosphere is giving us stronger storms, hotter summers and winters with an unpredictable snowpack that is shifting growing seasons and putting water supplies at risk. You may have noticed changes in your home garden, while farmers across the state are adapting to protect their livelihoods, generations-old lifeways, and our food supply.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll talk about farming and climate change. What could this mean for farmers of traditional crops like chile in the arid southern parts of our state? Are there technologies that could help mitigate the dangers of unpredictable water supplies or erratic weather? Do you have ideas to help adapt farming to climate change? Email LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live during the show.

