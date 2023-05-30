Lets Talk about abortion access in New Mexico

Let's Talk New Mexico, 6/1 8a: Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year, more people are coming to New Mexico for abortions and lawmakers passed a bill to ensure access. But counties and local governments have passed ordinances to restrict abortion and at least one is suing to overturn that state law. On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we get an update on all this and we want to hear from you. What are your questions about reproductive health care and about these legal battles? Email LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live, Thursday morning at 8, to 505-277-5866.

