News
Lets Talk about abortion access in New Mexico

By Megan Kamerick
Published May 30, 2023 at 10:33 AM MDT
On April 17, 2023 a press conference was held outside of the Supreme Court of the United States announcing a lawsuit filed by the City of Eunice, New Mexico against Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Attorney General of New Mexico. Speaking at the podium is Mark Lee Dickson with Right To Life of East Texas.
Mark Story
/
Screenshot
On April 17, 2023 a press conference was held outside of the Supreme Court of the United States announcing a lawsuit filed by the City of Eunice, New Mexico against Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Attorney General of New Mexico. Speaking at the podium is Mark Lee Dickson with Right To Life of East Texas.

Let's Talk New Mexico, 6/1 8a: Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year, more people are coming to New Mexico for abortions and lawmakers passed a bill to ensure access. But counties and local governments have passed ordinances to restrict abortion and at least one is suing to overturn that state law. On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we get an update on all this and we want to hear from you. What are your questions about reproductive health care and about these legal battles? Email LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live, Thursday morning at 8, to 505-277-5866.

Megan Kamerick
Megan has been a journalist for 25 years and worked at business weeklies in San Antonio, New Orleans and Albuquerque. She first came to KUNM as a phone volunteer on the pledge drive in 2005. That led to volunteering on Women’s Focus, Weekend Edition and the Global Music Show. She was then hired as Morning Edition host in 2015, then the All Things Considered host in 2018. Megan was hired as News Director in 2021.
