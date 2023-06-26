Let's Talk about NM's behavioral health care system, a decade after it fell apart

Let's Talk New Mexico 6/29 8am: In June 2013, the administration of then-Governor Susana Martinez froze the Medicaid funding of 15 behavioral health agencies in New Mexico after the state Human Services Department said an audit found “credible allegations of fraud.” While all the accused providers were later cleared by the attorney general, the incident severely disrupted the state’s behavioral health care system. In 2019, newly elected Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham committed to rebuilding the shattered system. On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll dig into the rebuilding efforts along with the gaps and challenges that persist.

A decade after the shake-up, there are still a lot of questions: What does a proper behavioral health care system look like and how close is New Mexico to achieving one? Is there appropriate funding for rebuilding and expansion? How will the new behavioral health system be responsive to local needs, values and traditions? And who’s engaging in this work?