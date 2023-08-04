© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about the youth mental health crisis

By Taylor Velazquez
Published August 4, 2023 at 4:01 PM MDT
Students in New Mexico and across the country grapple with increasing mental health issues.
rawpixel.com
/
CC0 1.0 Universal
Students in New Mexico and across the country are grappling with increasing mental health issues.

Back to school season can be stressful for students and according to national statistics, kids in the U.S. are experiencing a mental health crisis.

National trends point to increases in behavioral problems, cyberbullying, and school shootings. According to Education Week, there were 51 school shootings in 2022 that resulted in injuries to death, the most since the organization started tracking these events in 2018.

The weight of these events hit close to home as New Mexico ranks 47th in overall youth mental health. About 1 in 5 kids are experiencing depression putting the state in last place. In addition, 30 of the 33 counties are designated as having a healthcare professional shortage.

On this week’s show we’ll discuss mental health in the back-to-school season. We’ll hear from experts, doctors, and students about how we can support students and what resources and solutions are available to mitigate the growing crisis. And we want to hear from you! Did your child head back to school yet? What conversations did your family have around school safety, mental health, or even social media? Email letstalk@kunm.org, leave us a voice message by pressing “record” below, or call in live during the show Thursday morning at 8.

Tags
Let's Talk New Mexico Mental HealthBack to SchoolLet's Talk New Mexico
Stay Connected
Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
See stories by Taylor Velazquez