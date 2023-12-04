Let's talk about our high pregnancy-related mortality rate

The U.S. has the highest rate of maternal mortality among wealthy nations - these are deaths that take place during pregnancy or within six weeks of delivery - and the numbers are rising. More frighteningly, New Mexico has a rate of pregnancy-related deaths almost 50% higher than the national average, with more than half occurring in the late postpartum period.

Case records presented to the legislature by the The New Mexico Maternal Mortality Review Committee show discrimination, mental health conditions and substance use disorders are the most significant factor to maternal mortality. Further, they are increasingly concerned that birth and deaths rates are influenced by race and ethnicity, age, and even insurance type. The committee stresses that the deaths are overwhelmingly preventable.

On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss the interventions and the shortcomings in maternal healthcare in the state. Are you or a loved one pregnant and concerned about the quality of your healthcare? Email letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the button below, or call (505) 277-5866 during the show Thursday morning at 8.