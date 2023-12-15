© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about the biggest news stories of 2023

By Megan Kamerick
Published December 15, 2023 at 6:49 PM MST
https://1dayreview.com
/
flickr.com/CC BY 2.0 Deed

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 12/21 8a: As we wrap up 2023, we will take a look back at the last 12 months with a group of journalists. It was an eventful year with issues like abortion access, education policies, housing affordability and homelessness, climate change, redistricting, and health care. We will revisit some of the top stories and we want to hear from you. Tell us what the most important New Mexico stories were for you? Leave a short audio message below, email LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live during the show at 505-277-5866.

Guests:

Let's Talk New Mexico
Stay Connected
Megan Kamerick
Megan has been a journalist for 25 years and worked at business weeklies in San Antonio, New Orleans and Albuquerque. She first came to KUNM as a phone volunteer on the pledge drive in 2005. That led to volunteering on Women’s Focus, Weekend Edition and the Global Music Show. She was then hired as Morning Edition host in 2015, then the All Things Considered host in 2018. Megan was hired as News Director in 2021.
See stories by Megan Kamerick