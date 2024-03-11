Let's talk about women who make history

Let's Talk New Mexico, 3/14 8am: March marks the annual celebration of Women’s History Month. This year it’s centered on women who advocate for equity, diversity, and inclusion. Many New Mexican women paved the way for women today to make their voices heard and make their own history.

On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll hear about some trailblazing women from the past and we’ll hear from today’s history makers and their hopes for expanding women’s leadership in New Mexico. Do you have stories you would like to share about the women in your life? How can we use this month to move toward a more equitable future? Email letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the button below, or call in live Thursday morning at 8.

Guests:

