Let's talk about bilingual education

Let's Talk New Mexico 4/11, 8am: New Mexico schools have a diverse population with almost 46,000 students statewide participating in Bilingual programs. The goal of these programs is to ensure all students participating become bilingual and meet academic standards. Those standards are set by a first-in-the-U.S. bilingual and multicultural education law. It requires research-based bilingual and multicultural education programs that are fostered by professional development for teachers and while addressing students’ cultural and linguistic backgrounds.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll hear about both the strengths and weaknesses of bilingual education and how to ensure bilingual students meet benchmarks set by state statute. Is your student participating in a bilingual program in school? Are you a teacher in a bilingual program?Share your experience by emailing letstalk@kunm.org, leaving a voice message by clicking the button below, or by calling (505) 277-5866 Thursday morning at 8.

