Let's talk about bicycling safely

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 6/6 8a: The weather is warm and it’s a great time to enjoy the outdoors on two wheels, but cyclists in New Mexico are among those mostat risk of a traffic fatality in the United States. That’s especially true in Albuquerque — where more than half of cyclists killed on New Mexico roads were riding.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll discuss the dangers of bicycling in both urban and rural areas and what you can do to be safer on two wheels. We’ll also check in with cities to see how urban design can help improve bicycle and pedestrian safety. We’d also like to hear from you. Do you bike to work or otherwise rely on your bike to get around? Have you gotten injured or had close calls that you think could have been avoided with smarter city planning? Are there better ways to integrate bikes onto roadways? Email letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link below, or call in live at 505-277-5866 Thursday morning from 8-9am.