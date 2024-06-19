© 2024 KUNM
News
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about the fires around Ruidoso and how to help

By Megan Kamerick
Published June 19, 2024 at 4:25 PM MDT
Fires rage in Ruidoso, New Mexico captured by a local resident.
Gabriela Cotton
/
New Mexico resident
Fires rage in Ruidoso, New Mexico captured by a local resident.

Let's Talk New Mexico, 6/20 8am: The South Fork and Salt Fires have destroyed over 21,000 acres as of Wednesday, forcing thousands to evacuate in Southeast New Mexico. The fires together have destroyed at least 1400 structures and at least one person has died. On Let’s Talk New Mexico we will hear from the state's emergency response team, journalists covering the story and from folks looking for friends and loved ones. We want to hear from you! Are you trying to connect with friends and family there? Are you looking for ways to help? Is there information you want to share?

You can leave a voicemail by clicking the button below, email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call 505-277-5866 Thursday morning at 8.

Let's Talk New Mexico
Megan Kamerick
Megan has been a journalist for 25 years and worked at business weeklies in San Antonio, New Orleans and Albuquerque. She first came to KUNM as a phone volunteer on the pledge drive in 2005. That led to volunteering on Women’s Focus, Weekend Edition and the Global Music Show. She was then hired as Morning Edition host in 2015, then the All Things Considered host in 2018. Megan was hired as News Director in 2021.
