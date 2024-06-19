Let's talk about the fires around Ruidoso and how to help

Let's Talk New Mexico, 6/20 8am: The South Fork and Salt Fires have destroyed over 21,000 acres as of Wednesday, forcing thousands to evacuate in Southeast New Mexico. The fires together have destroyed at least 1400 structures and at least one person has died. On Let’s Talk New Mexico we will hear from the state's emergency response team, journalists covering the story and from folks looking for friends and loved ones. We want to hear from you! Are you trying to connect with friends and family there? Are you looking for ways to help? Is there information you want to share?

You can leave a voicemail by clicking the button below, email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call 505-277-5866 Thursday morning at 8.