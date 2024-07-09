Let's talk about the state's arts economy

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 7/11 8a: New Mexico may be the perfect place for the arts to thrive. We have a rich culture with both Indigenous and outside influences that fosters expression in a variety of ways, from sculpture and painting to theater and poetry, to name a few. The cultural enrichment provided by creative endeavors has a valuable side effect – it makes money. A recent report shows the state’s arts and culture industry generated $740 million in economic activity in 2022 and supported over 9,000 jobs.

