Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about extreme heat

By Bryce Dix
Published July 19, 2024 at 5:07 PM MDT
FILE - With hands covering their forehead, a person waits at a bus stop as temperatures are expected to hit 116 degrees on July 18, 2023, in Phoenix. The death certificates of more than 2,300 people who died in the United States last summer mention the effects of excessive heat, the highest number in 45 years of records, according to an Associated Press analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. With May already breaking heat records, 2024 could be even deadlier. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Let's Talk New Mexico, 7/25, 8a: Last month, New Mexico experienced the hottest June it has ever had with more records expected to be broken going forward.

On this episode we’ll discuss some of the extreme consequences heat has on public health in the Southwest.

What do YOU do to stay cool in the summertime? Are there enough resources available to keep people safe?

Email letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message at the link below, or call in live – Thursday morning at 8 a.m. to 505-277-5866.

Let's Talk New Mexico
Bryce Dix
Bryce Dix is our local host for NPR's Morning Edition.
