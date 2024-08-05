Let's talk about the performing arts

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 8/8 8a: New Mexico has a busy performing arts scene, including a renowned opera, a plethora of smaller theater companies, and a performance hall that attracts large touring companies with international hits. However, post-pandemic audiences are smaller and theaters and theater companies are finding themselves more reliant on government funding. While lawmakers in Washington D.C. have made federal funding available, like the 2020 Save Our Stages Act and the proposed Supporting Theater and the Arts to Galvanize the Economy (STAGE) Act of 2024, many theater companies are struggling financially, or, like Tricklock Company in Albuquerque, going out of business.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll discuss the health of our state’s theaters and companies and we’d like to hear from you. Are you a performer or otherwise employed in the performing arts industry? Do you frequently attend performances? Have you backed away from the theater after the pandemic in favor of other kinds of entertainment? Share your experiences or ideas for building up our theater industry by emailing letstalk@kunm.org, leaving a voice message by clicking the link below, or by calling in live at 505-277-5866 Thursday morning from 8-9am.