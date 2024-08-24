Let's talk about public safety

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 8/29 8a: Violent crime in New Mexico occurs at about double the national rate, according to the FBI. Last month, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called a special legislative session after very few public safety reforms made it through the Legislature early this year. She was rebuffed , though, after lawmakers heeded warnings from community organizations and advocates that the governor’s proposals could do more harm than good. They included stiffening penalties for possessing a gun after being convicted of a felony, expanding who can be involuntarily committed to mental health facilities and criminalizing panhandling in some cases.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss ideas for public safety reform, including why the governor’s ideas were unpopular and how her town hall series is changing the conversation.