Let's talk about road construction

By Kaveh Mowahed
Published October 19, 2024 at 4:58 PM MDT
Susan Montoya Bryan
/
AP

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 10/24 8a: There seems to be never-ending road construction around our state. The New Mexico Department of Transportation has a map online showing dozens of ongoing projects and more in planning phases. Counties and cities also have their own websites to highlight these kinds of projects for their residents. Further, during construction signs along Interstate 25 up and down La Bajada near Santa Fe highlighted federal funding and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s dedication to the industry and the economic boon the projects create.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss road construction, from funding to planning, and how we can best deal with the associated traffic.

Have you missed something important because of construction delays? How could the burden of construction be eased on motorists? Would you choose roadway expansion over more robust public transportation? Are the traffic and delays now worth the nicer roads we’ll have in the future? Share your experiences or ideas by emailing letstalk@kunm.org, leaving a voice message by clicking the link below, or by calling in live at 505-277-5866 Thursday morning from 8 to 9 am.

Let's Talk New Mexico road closuresinfrastructureBipartisan Infrastructure Law
Kaveh Mowahed
Kaveh Mowahed is a reporter with KUNM who follows government, public health and housing. Send story ideas to kaveh@kunm.org.
