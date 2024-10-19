Let's talk about road construction

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 10/24 8a: There seems to be never-ending road construction around our state. The New Mexico Department of Transportation has a map online showing dozens of ongoing projects and more in planning phases. Counties and cities also have their own websites to highlight these kinds of projects for their residents. Further, during construction signs along Interstate 25 up and down La Bajada near Santa Fe highlighted federal funding and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s dedication to the industry and the economic boon the projects create.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss road construction, from funding to planning, and how we can best deal with the associated traffic.