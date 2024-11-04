© 2024 KUNM
Let's talk about the 2024 election results

By Kaveh Mowahed
Published November 4, 2024 at 1:03 PM MST
Let’s Talk New Mexico, 11/7 8a: We’re finally near the end of the 2024 election season with polls closing at 7pm on November 5th. But, lessons from previous elections have taught us that we may not know all the results immediately. Will the balance of power shift in Washington D.C., or in New Mexico? The entire state legislature is up for grabs, along with ballot measures and judges in jurisdictions around the state. Further, New Mexico’s Second Congressional District is among the closest U.S. House of Representative races in the country.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss the 2024 election results, from candidates to ballot measures and bonds, and, if there are problems or irregularities we’ll talk about those, too.

Did local candidates get your attention in this election cycle? Are you more concerned about national politics’ effects on your life? Was voting a challenge for you? Share your experiences or ideas by emailing letstalk@kunm.org, leaving a voice message by clicking the link below, or by calling in live at 505-277-5866 Thursday morning from 8-9am.

Kaveh Mowahed
Kaveh Mowahed is a reporter with KUNM who follows government, public health and housing. Send story ideas to kaveh@kunm.org.
