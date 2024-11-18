Let's talk about health care worker burnout

Let's Talk New Mexico, 11/21, 8a: For many professionals, especially health care workers on the front lines, burnout spiked during the pandemic. A study reported a record high for burnout in 2021 of almost 63%. However, new numbers show that the physician burnout rate has dropped below 50% for the first time since 2020

These numbers point to long standing challenges of heavy patient loads and long shifts those in the field face, but a new generation of doctors are questioning if sacrificing their personal lives and mental health has to be part of the job or if these expectations are outdated.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we'll discuss if work-life balance is possible in health care and how the well being of physicians impacts patient care. Do you work in healthcare? How could the profession adapt to provide a healthy balance, or, is it just part of the job? Email letstalk@kunm.org , leave a voice message by clicking the link below, or call in live Thursday morning at 8.

