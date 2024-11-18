© 2024 KUNM
News
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about health care worker burnout

By Taylor Velazquez
Published November 18, 2024 at 5:33 PM MST
An artist created this mural in Albuquerque in 2020 to honor health care workers during the COVID pandemic.
Megan Kamerick
/
pickpik
Let's Talk New Mexico, 11/21, 8a: For many professionals, especially health care workers on the front lines, burnout spiked during the pandemic. A study reported a record high for burnout in 2021 of almost 63%. However, new numbers show that the physician burnout rate has dropped below 50% for the first time since 2020

These numbers point to long standing challenges of heavy patient loads and long shifts those in the field face, but a new generation of doctors are questioning if sacrificing their personal lives and mental health has to be part of the job or if these expectations are outdated.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we'll discuss if work-life balance is possible in health care and how the well being of physicians impacts patient care. Do you work in healthcare? How could the profession adapt to provide a healthy balance, or, is it just part of the job? Email letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link below, or call in live Thursday morning at 8.

Additional Reading

Young Doctors Want Work-Life Balance. Older Doctors Say That’s Not the Job. - Wall Street Journal
More Doctors Push Back Against Medicine's 'Workaholic' Culture - MedPage Today

Let's Talk New Mexico
Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
