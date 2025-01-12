© 2025 KUNM
Let's talk about the Caja del Rio

By Bryce Dix
Published January 12, 2025 at 4:37 PM MST
Let’s Talk New Mexico 01/16, 8am: From the plains of the Río Grande del Norte to the Gila Cliff Dwellings down South and many others around the state, New Mexico boasts over 2.7 million acres of protected national monuments.

Recently, advocates and politicians alike have put last-minute pressure on the Biden administration to add the culturally significant and ecologically diverse Caja del Rio plateau to the state’s list of protected lands before President-elect Donald Trump takes the White House.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll explore a controversial proposed power line project through the Caja del Rio that sparked this campaign and talk to the people who recreate and use the landscape on a daily basis.

Should preserving public lands like this be a priority? How do you think the upcoming presidential administration might shift public land use? Are you worried about the future of national monuments? Email letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the button below, or call (505) 277-5866 Thursday morning at 8.

Resources, Related Readings: 
Antiquities Act of 1906
“The Insidious Plan to Destroy Our National Monuments,” Outside Magazine
Read about the proposed “Electrical Power Capacity Upgrade Project
Proposed Caja del Rio transmission project near LANL raises concerns
Tribes ‘ignored’ as Forest Service approves controversial Caja del Rio transmission project
An audio postcard from the Caja del Rio plateau

Caja del Rio national monument Antiquities Act public land use President Joe Biden Los Alamos National Laboratories Electrical Power Capacity Upgrade Project
Bryce Dix
Bryce Dix is our local host for NPR's Morning Edition.
This canyon is just a few hundred feet south of the proposed Caja del Rio transmission line. The project aims to provide more power to Los Alamos National Laboratory in the name of scientific research.
  1. State Land Commissioner issues executive order banning transmission lines, mining on Caja del Rio
  2. Sen. Heinrich urges Biden administration to designate Caja del Rio a national monument
  3. Tribes ‘ignored’ as Forest Service approves controversial Caja del Rio transmission project
  4. Community protests LANL transmission line through the Caja del Rio
  5. An audio postcard from the Caja del Rio plateau
  6. Proposed Caja del Rio transmission project near LANL raises concerns
  7. Public overwhelmingly voices opposition to nuclear lab transmission line project