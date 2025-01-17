Let's talk about the 2025 state legislature

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 1/23/25, 8am: The 2025 New Mexico State Legislature will meet in Santa Fe for 60 days starting January 21st. The governor’s office and the Legislative Finance Committee have submitted separate budget proposals totalling nearly $10.8 billion.

President Biden in 2022 said , “Don't tell me what you value, show me your budget, and I'll tell you what you value.” On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we'll discuss the big ticket items in the two proposed budgets and we’ll talk about other pressing matters that leaders have described as priorities .