Sun. 2/6 6p: Storyteller Charlayne Woodard plays a unique role in her large, extended family. While

she has no children of her own, she counts 11 godchildren and 25 nieces and nephews

as “her kids”, and has played a significant part in raising many of them. Their stories,

and Woodard’s involvement in their lives, are the foundation of her fourth solo play,

“The Night Watcher”. From LA Theater Works.