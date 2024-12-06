© 2024 KUNM
Live Special: celebrating the stories of Tonatzin/Virgin de Guadalupe

By Cynthia Gomez
Published December 6, 2024 at 7:14 AM MST
Mon. 12/9 7p: Espejos & Raices hosts Cynthia Gomez and Victoria Plata feature a one-time, special live program with guest interviews, music, events, and stories of Tonatzin/Virgin de Guadalupe celebrated in communities across the Americas and New Mexico December 11th and 12th. Guests include Paz, director of Ehecatl Aztec Dancers and Voladores, Issac Nieto, Monarca of the Matachines de La Merced del Canon de Carnue, Linda Sepulvida and musicians from Norbertine Community, and Augustine Romero, Art Curator of the Guadalupe Exhibit.

