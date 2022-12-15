© 2022 KUNM
Spoken Word Hour

Spoken Word Hour: Remembering George Williams

Published December 15, 2022 at 10:16 AM MST
George Williams art.jpeg
George Williams' Facebook page
George Williams telling a story at the Albuquerque Folk Fest
George Williams Hat.jpeg
Courtesy George Williams

Join us Sunday, Dec. 18, at 8 p.m. MT for a special encore episode of Spoken Word Hour in honor of the life and work of Albuquerque-based storyteller, playwright and actor George Williams, who passed away earlier this year.

Back in 2018, then-Spoken Word host and current KUNM reporter Nash Jones sat down with Williams to hear him tell some of the many stories he'd written about the small fictional town of Busted Flush, Oklahoma — but also a few from his own life story. Spoken Word Hour welcomes you back to Busted Flush as we remember George Williams.

