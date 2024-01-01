© 2024 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Studio 505
Tuesday 7:00PM - 10:00PM
Hosted by Brandon Kennedy
,
Andre Lacerda
,
Allison Davis
,
Michael Vranka
,
Stuart Cole
,
Brando

An eclectic mix of music, combining live performances, interviews, and DJ sets with an emphasis on the here and now - a celebration of this moment in music.

From 7pm - 8pm, the show focuses on live and recorded performances and interviews. Featuring a mix of local and touring acts, covering a broad spectrum of musical genres.

From 8pm - 10pm, the show switches to a DJ-driven format, featuring a mix of new releases and tracks from artists soon to perform in the area. Stay tuned for guest mixes from other KUNM hosts and ticket giveaways for upcoming shows!