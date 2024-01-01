Studio 505
Tuesday 7:00PM - 10:00PM
An eclectic mix of music, combining live performances, interviews, and DJ sets with an emphasis on the here and now - a celebration of this moment in music.
From 7pm - 8pm, the show focuses on live and recorded performances and interviews. Featuring a mix of local and touring acts, covering a broad spectrum of musical genres.
From 8pm - 10pm, the show switches to a DJ-driven format, featuring a mix of new releases and tracks from artists soon to perform in the area. Stay tuned for guest mixes from other KUNM hosts and ticket giveaways for upcoming shows!