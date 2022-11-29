KUNM: The Flight of Roadrunner Radio

Hear a young Angela Davis speaking at the University of New Mexico; Washington Post editor Barry Sussman's campus visit in the thick of the newspaper's Watergate investigation; Elizabeth "Betita" Martinez, editor of the Chicano movement newspaper El Grito del Norte; striking truckdrivers and student worker activists; jazz master Charles Lloyd, and other movers and shakers of a momentous era that shaped our world today.

Highlights also include the emergence of women's programming and the bilingual Raices program on KUNM, and the long struggle of the station to begin broadcasting from Sandia Crest amid opposition from commercial broadcasters. Produced by Kent Paterson and Marty Adamsmith. Assistance from Mercedes Mejia and Jonathan Longcore.