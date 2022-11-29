© 2022 KUNM
KUNM: The Flight of Roadrunner Radio

Published November 29, 2022 at 7:43 PM MST
BlessedbyAlan.jpg
At Long Last! KUNM's own Rev. Herbert Stencil (Alan Dumas) blesses the station's Studio Transmitter Link to Sandia Crest on the roof of KUNM's new home, 1976.

This one-hour radio documentary highlights key political, cultural and social issues covered by KUNM and other alternative media outlets in the early and mid 1970s.

Hear a young Angela Davis speaking at the University of New Mexico; Washington Post editor Barry Sussman's campus visit in the thick of the newspaper's Watergate investigation; Elizabeth "Betita" Martinez, editor of the Chicano movement newspaper El Grito del Norte; striking truckdrivers and student worker activists; jazz master Charles Lloyd, and other movers and shakers of a momentous era that shaped our world today.

Highlights also include the emergence of women's programming and the bilingual Raices program on KUNM, and the long struggle of the station to begin broadcasting from Sandia Crest amid opposition from commercial broadcasters. Produced by Kent Paterson and Marty Adamsmith. Assistance from Mercedes Mejia and Jonathan Longcore.

