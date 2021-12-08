Sat. 12/11 9a: This time on The Children's Hour, the Kids Crew are joined by the Grammy winning "King of The Dance Party" himself: Father Goose Music. Born in Jamaica, Father Goose shares his music, his motivations, and his message of unity. Hear his latest releases, as well as a playlist he chose as our guest dee-jay.

Then, Lily from our crew reviews the book, The Unicorn Quest by Kamilla Benko. Lily thought she was too old for unicorns and magic until she read this book.

This show is mixed with excellent music, including new tracks that have never had a radio debut.