Sat. 2/12 9a: This remixed episode of The Children’s Hour is about being an anti-racist kid. The Crew interview behavioral psychologists Dr. Rebecca Ezechukwu and Dr. Danielle Riddle-Price about what racism is, and how to be anti-racist.

Then we hear from storyteller Len Cabral with a tale that tells the best way to say something.

We mix in some poetry, and excellent new music music celebrating Black History Month.