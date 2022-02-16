Divinity Roxx Kids

Sat. 2/19 9a: Divinity Roxx is a superstar bassist, and longtime member of Beyoncé's touring band. This time on The Children's Hour, she guest deejays the show, and answers all of our many questions about life as a rockstar.

We learn about her "late start" as a musician, and how the love of an instrument can lead a person down a magical path. We also hear about what it was like to perform at the White House, and rock on stage with Beyoncé.

Divinity Roxx has a new kids' release called Ready, Set, Go! that motivates young people to get up and move, as well as listen to their mamas!

We're thrilled to be joined by an up and coming legend of the Kindie children's music world, Divinity Roxx.

Divinity has chosen our playlist, which is a showcase of great black musical artists from across the spectrum of genres and years.