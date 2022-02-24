Sat. 2/26 9a: This time on The Children's Hour we explore black history through music. We've put together a special playlist of songs to educate about a few of the people who made significant contributions to technology, culture, and the quest for justice and equality.

Sing-along with us while we hear about black people in STEM, film, music, and more. We'll learn about Harriet Tubman, what was meant in her message to "follow the drinking gourd." We honor Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., heroes of the American Civil Rights movement of the 1950's and 60’s.

The Children's Bookshelf has a book review for us on the autobiographical story, Ruby Bridges, This is Your Time.

Get ready to dance and learn with us on The Children's Hour's Musical Black History special.