Sat. 3/5 9a: This time on The Children's Hour, we learn about Manatees, the gentle giants of the sea. In a visit with Andrea Hermann from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, the Kids Crew and Katie discuss the current ecological status of manatees, plus we find out all about their lives in the seas around Florida and elsewhere in the world.

This episode comes with a Learn-Along guide to explore even more. The guide meets national education standards. You can find it at https://ChildrensHour.org/manatees

Manatees are unique creatures because not only are they massive and friendly, they have no predators whatsoever in the ocean. Manatees are facing unprecedented die-offs in the last year, and conservationists are working hard to understand the best ways to save them. We'll learn what the Conservation Marine Aquarium is doing to help save manatees, and educate boaters about watching for manatees in their habitats.

We'll hear a baby manatee talking to its mom, and some great music celebrating these elephants of the ocean.